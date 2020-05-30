‘Steps being taken to control attack of locusts’

BUREWALA: The Agriculture Department and the Finance Department teams are mobilised for effective control of locusts attack in Vehari district.

According to the Vehari district administration, 17 survey teams and 17 counter teams were working for effective control of locusts. Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rashid informed that the Agriculture Department was providing information about locusts to the farmers.

The department was also giving awareness to the farmers by publishing and distributing relevant material to prevent locusts attack, he told. He asked the farmers to spray cotton crop in particular and keep the cotton fields watered during any attack. In case of emergency, locusts control room had been set up by the Department of Agriculture Extension, he added.