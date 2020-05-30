Govt asked to implement package for construction industry

Islamabad: President of the Citizen Developer Association of Pakistan, Chaudhary Nasir Ahmed met Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and discussed issues relating to the construction industry.

Chaudhary Nasir appreciated measures taken by the government regarding construction industry package and Incentives. He demanded of the government to issue SROs and notification in this regard as soon as possible so that the construction Industry could take a start. He also observed that the Government should reduce mark-up by 4% for industry related loans.

He assured Chairman that the construction industry will be a key factor for the running of other industries. He also assured the chairman as he is also the representative of Pakistani-British community in Pakistan; that Pak-Britain citizens have special interest in Pakistani economic zones and would like to make investment. Sardar Tanveer said the Government would issue SROs and notifications soon to facilitate the industry.