French film on Algeria sparks diplomatic spat, angers protesters

TUNIS: A documentary about Algeria´s protest movement on French TV has sparked not just another diplomatic standoff between the North African nation and its former colonial power, but anger among protesters themselves.

Algiers announced Wednesday it would recall its ambassador in Paris in protest at the film “Algeria, my love”, aired by state-owned France 5 the previous evening. Directed by French journalist of Algerian origin Mustapha Kessous, it used testimonies of five Algerians in their 20s to tell the story of the Hirak anti-government protest movement, which rocked the country for most of last year. Unprecedented mass protests broke out in Algeria from February 2019, first demanding the departure of veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika then continuing to call for a full overhaul of the ruling system following his April 2019 departure.

The Algerian foreign ministry accused the France 5 film of “attacks on the Algerian people and its institutions”, including the army, and recalled envoy Salah Lebdioui for consultations. But it also sparked a backlash from members of the pluralistic, leaderless Hirak. The film used a liberal tone, breaking with taboos — particularly on sex — and dealing little with politics, even while linking the protagonists´ testimonies with the protest movement. Some attacked the film´s “reductive” portrayal and “lack of knowledge” about Algeria, while others directed their anger at the young people interviewed.