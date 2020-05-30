close
Sat May 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

365 teachers regularised

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED), Punjab, has regularised the services of 365 educationists, including 259 female head mistresses of BS-17 and 106 female subject specialists (SS) of BS-17. According to details, 106 female subject specialists are of subjects Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physical Education, Statistics, English, Urdu, Biology, Psychology and Islamiat. The department issued the regularisation orders after completion of all codal formalities.

Latest News

More From Lahore