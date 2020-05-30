365 teachers regularised

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED), Punjab, has regularised the services of 365 educationists, including 259 female head mistresses of BS-17 and 106 female subject specialists (SS) of BS-17. According to details, 106 female subject specialists are of subjects Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physical Education, Statistics, English, Urdu, Biology, Psychology and Islamiat. The department issued the regularisation orders after completion of all codal formalities.