Rain likely

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City on Friday. Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Tuesday. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and Sindh. Friday’s highest temperature was witnessed in Sibbi where the mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 36.5°C and lowest was 24.8°C.