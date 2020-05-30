Ghulam Bilour, Mian Iftikhar defeat Covid-19

NOWSHERA: Two senior leaders of the Awami National Party - Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Mian Iftikhar Hussain - on Friday recovered from coronavirus as both tested negative for the viral infection.

Elderly Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, in the late 70s, and Mian Iftikhar Hussain, ANP secretary-general who is in the early 60s, were found suffering from Covid-19 in the recent past. Mian Iftikhar Hussain’s elder brother, Mian Muhammad Sarir, had lost life to the viral infection. The ANP leader had contracted the virus as he shared the home with his late brother.

Both the leaders - Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Mian Iftikhar Hussain - had quarantined themselves at their homes in Peshawar and Pabbi, respectively. They had asked all the well-wishers to pray for their early recovery from the viral infection which had hit 196 countries and territories of the world.

Talking to The News by phone, Mian Iftikhar Hussain confirmed having recovered from Covid-19. He thanked the ANP and other party leaders for wishing him health and recovery from coronavirus. The party sources also confirmed that Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour had defeated the coronavirus and recovered. Meanwhile, 14 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Nowshera district. It put the number of patients at 248.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin was among those who were found to be hit by the viral infection. He was quarantined at his home.

The KP chapter spokesman of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, too, tested positive for coronavirus. He was quarantined at his home. He confirmed to this scribe that he was suffering from the virus. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan told the media the swabs of the close relatives of the new patients had been sent to labs for investigation.