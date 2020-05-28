China and Pakistan join efforts against locusts, pandemic

ISLAMABAD: As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan are using all the technology tools at their disposal to strengthen cooperation to win the war against desert locusts while dealing with challenges from the coronavirus, China's first agricultural diplomat in Pakistan has said, media reported. Gu Wenliang, agricultural commissioner at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan told the media that since he came to Islamabad at the end of November 2019, China and Pakistan have made a lot of progress in agricultural cooperation, with bilateral work to control locusts one of the most notable examples.

In the past three months, each day after work, Gu has leveraged his Twitter account to get acquainted with people from all walks of life in Pakistan. Meanwhile, he also gets feedback on his work while sharing progress on social media.

Gu told media that the cloud salon attracted almost 170 delegates to discuss cooperation between China and Pakistan in locust control. The delegates work in embassies, locust control departments, agricultural universities, agricultural enterprises and innovative technology companies.