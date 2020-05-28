28 staff members of DHQ Hospital Abbottabad test positive for Covid-19

ABBOTTABAD: About 28 staff members of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital commonly known as Benazir Bhutto Shaheed (BBS) Hospital Abbottabad have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an official document available with The News, the staff members included six doctors, six nurses, four lady health visitors and other allied staff.

The list of staff suffering from corona in last nine days duly signed by Dr. Jawad Majeed , Focal Person COVID-19 DHQ Hospital Abbottabad stated that 28 staff members including doctors and nurses have been reported corona positive.

Six medical and house officers include d Dr. Humza Ashraf, Dr. Shazia, Dr. Iqra, Dr. Tooba Jadoon, Dr. Maria Mumtaz and Dr. Laraib Nawaz who have tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently quarantined.

The six nurses included Irum Gul, Reena Hameed, Nishat John, Faiza Monika, Ruqaiya Ashraf, and Tayyaba Tariq.

The lady health visitors (LHVs) Saira, Kiran Bibi, Taiba Rafique, Riffat Bibi, Sidra and Shakeela also tested positive for COVID-19. The other staff members included midwives including Shazia Bibi, Samina Bibi and Najma Bibi.

Other staff members included CT Radiology M. Tahir, watchman Ayaz, tube-well operator Nazir Zeb and ward boys Shoaib Ayaz, Pervaiz, Faridoon Abbassi and Muhammad Faisal. It was learnt that doctors working at the emergency and the ICU in DHQ hospital did not have the personal protection equipment and were exposed to this virus.

Meanwhile, 13 new positive cases have been reported from Abbottabad including two doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospitals. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached to 237 in Abbottabad district. According to daily situation report of Health department, 83 patients have recovered so far. The report said that 12 deaths occurred in the district due to COVID-19.