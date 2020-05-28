Information Group officers condole demise of Zubaidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD: Officers of the Information Group of Civil Service of Pakistan have expressed their heartfelt and sincere condolences over the sad demise of their colleague Zubaidullah Khan, a civil servant from the 30th CTP, who was murdered on Eid day in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

They termed the death of their colleague untimely and shocking for the whole group.

They also said many of them had the privilege of working with Zubaidullah Khan who was a hardworking and diligent officer and was widely respected by his colleagues.

The officers said they felt the pain of the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The officers of the Information Group also hoped that murder of Zubaidullah Khan would be investigated properly and those responsible would be brought to book.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz also expressed deep grief and shock over the martyrdom of the Information Group Officer Zubaidullah Khan.

He said first investigation report (FIR) into this tragic incident had been registered and the law enforcing agencies were directed to arrest the culprits involved in this heinous act at earliest.

Meanwhile, a forum comprising former federal secretaries of information and broadcasting had urged the government to investigate the killing of a senior officer of the Information Group Zubaidullah Khan in North Waziristan. The call was made during an emergency meeting of the forum with Khawja Ijaz Sarwar in the chair. A resolution was passed condemning the terrorist attack and called for arresting the assailants.

The resolution also called on the government for appointment of a senior police official to investigate and apprehend those responsible in this dastardly act.

Paying tributes to the services rendered by martyred Zubaidullah Khan, the meeting termed it as a great loss to the Information Group.

The participants thanked the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz for taking personal interest in pursuing the matter.

Expressing solidarity with the family of Shaheed Zubaidullah Khan, the participants assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance and cooperation at this hour of trial. Those who attended the meeting include Khawja Ejaz Sarwar, Anwar Mahmood, Salim Gul, Ashfaq Gondal, Mansoor Suhail, Chaudhry Rashid Ahmad, Imran Gardezi, Mohammad Azam, Saba Mohsin and Shafqat Jalil.