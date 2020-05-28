Mukesh Ambani ranked second-richest sports team owner in the world

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the world second richest sports team owner. Last year, Ambani topped Forbes’ The World’s Richest Sports Team Owners 2019 list. This year, however, Ambani is ranked at number two following behind Former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, foreign media reported.

When this list was compiled, Ambani net worth was $36.8 billion. However, since then his net worth has gone up to $52.5 billion. Steve Ballmer’s net worth at the time of list compilation was $52.7 billion. Since then, it has surged $65.4 billion, according to Forbes real-time net worth data.

There are 60 billionaire controlling owners of teams in major sports leagues around the world who own a total of 80 teams and are collectively worth $379 billion.While compiling the list, Forbes noted that Ambani’s fortune plummeted $13 billion, to $36.8 billion, as RIL shares sunk over energy demand concerns during a global recession. Because of this plummet in his net worth, he was dethroned by Ballment as the world’s richest sports team owner. Ambani owns cricket’s Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League. He bought the team for over $100 million in 2008 through a RIL subsidiary.