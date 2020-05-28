Hundreds of Pak students respond to Xi’s letter

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from all Pakistani students studying in the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) that created a sense of happiness and pride among them, reports Gwadar Pro.

Almost 20 colleges and universities have held discussions about Xi’s reply, including Peking University (PKU), Renmin University of China (RUC), Shanghai University (SHU), Jiangsu University (JSU), Tianjin University (TJU) and so on. Meanwhile, hundred Pakistani students studying in different institutions of China respond to Xi’s letter.

According to PKU’s report, there are 44 Pakistani students studying in PKU and most of them are doctoral candidates of science and engineering, “they’ve been hardworking and obtained prominent achievements in academic field”.

Hamid Muhammad, who is going to graduate this summer, is one of them. He decided to stay in Beijing during the pandemic outbreak so that he could finished his dissertation. After reading Xi's letter of response, Hamid said, he is so proud that China is another hometown of him, “Friendship between Pakistan and China cannot be shaken. We’re taken care well in China. Thanks for President Xi’s kindness to us.”

Yassin, another Pakistani student studying in PKU, said “It’s correct that we decided to stay in China during the COVID-19 spreading. The Chinese government and PKU have given us the best care.”

Meanwhile, a part of Pakistani students of SHU have stayed in China as well. Muhammad Majid Riaz said that during the epidemic outbreak, Pakistan decided not to evacuate our nationals from China, as a respond, China has taken full responsibility for us and treated us like its own people. “It was 3 years Since I came to China, I can feel the love and respect of the Chinese people for the Pakistani people all the time,” he said.