Artistes want KP govt decision on relief package reversed

PESHAWAR: The artistes on Wednesday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to reverse its decision on the possible halting of relief funds to artiste community, saying the authorities should continue support to the community owing to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by the Hunari Tolana Welfare Society, an organisation artistes including singers, actors playwriters, they said that several private organizations and individuals came up to give relief packages to around 400 artistes but it was regrettable that the KP Culture Directorate did not take a single step to ameliorate the plights of the community.

The artistes asked the KP government to review its decision as other provinces had already announced award of special relief packages to the artistes and folksingers.

“Through reliable sources, it has come to our knowledge that the higher authorities in the province have rejected a summary of relief funds for artiste community though governments of other provinces have already announced compensations and relief fund for the artistes,” an artiste said. He said that the KP government would reverse its decision within three days or else they stage protest across the province for their rights. The artistes would stage a protest against the anti-cultural policies of the KP government and would even march on Banigala to apprise Prime Minister Imran Khan of their miserable condition.