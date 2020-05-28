Different view

This refers to the article, 'The Corona fallout' (May 18) by Saleem Safi. The writer has criticized the government for not taking the coronavirus seriously but that is not justified. It is incorrect to suggest that hatred was developing against the government due to failed economic policies whereas in actual fact, in spite of the opposition’s negative role and propaganda, internationally Pakistan’s image improved tremendously and foreign policy has been appreciated the world over.

While criticizing the government on its handling of Kashmir, one should never lose sight that it has been under the occupation of India since Partition and Pakistan took bold initiatives but could not succeed. The key to the Kashmir solution lies with the UN and US and Pakistan is fighting the case very courageously.

The writer has overplayed the situation on the western borders. The US shall pull out completely from Afghanistan but it will take time and not before a complete patch-up between the Afghan government and the Taliban, and Pakistan will continue playing its mediatory role.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi