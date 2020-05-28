PTI MNA, adviser announce Rs500,000 each for maids hurt in plane crash

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s central leader and member of the National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui and Adviser to the Ministry for Maritime Affairs Mahmood Maulvi announced on Wednesday Rs500,000 each would be donated to three domestic workers who were working in Model Colony houses destroyed in the PIA plane crash recently.

The three were severely injured in the incident and are under treatment in the burns ward of a hospital. Siddiqui said he along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited the burns ward on Tuesday to inquire after the health of the domestic workers.

“The face of a 12-year-old girl is 30 per cent affected, the second girl is 57 per cent burnt while the third girl is 40 per cent burnt,” he said. Siddiqui said he and Mauvli would donate to the three girls Rs500,000 each. “I will also bear the entire cost of education of the 12-year-old girl." The PTI MNA said the shocking accident had saddened everyone.

Maulvi said he was saddened by the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident. "We will extend all possible cooperation to the injured domestic workers in this hour of need. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured domestic workers.”