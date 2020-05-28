133 POs arrested

LAHORE:Vehari police during the month of Ramazan arrested 133 proclaimed offenders involved in murder, dacoity and robbery among them 11 are of A category whereas 122 criminals are of B category.

During this period, cases of weapons were registered and 62 accused were arrested with 3 Kalashnikovs, 2 rifles, 7guns, 48 pistols, 2 revolvers and hundreds of bullets. During this period, 134 cases of drugs have been registered and 55-kg chars, 3271-litre alcohol and 17 alcohol manufacturing kilns have been unearthed. Under National Action Plan, cases have been registered under violation of loudspeaker act, 7 cases under tenancy act (temporary residence) and 12 cases under security ordinance. Moreover two cases have been registered over fireworks, 48 cases under over speeding,30 cases of power theft, 4 cases of kite flying, 2 cases under price control, 7 cases under gambling act and many cases have been registered against illegal fuel agencies and illegal gas refilling. Moreover, 30 cases have been registered under section 144 with respect to Coronavirus. Moreover, 101 cases under crime property among which 65 cases have been traced and more than 56 lac 16 thousand rupees of property have been recovered.