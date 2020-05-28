UoBS develops linkages with California-based online platform

LAHORE:University of Baltistan, Skardu (UoBS) Gilgit-Baltistan has developed academic linkages with California based online learning platform M/S Coursera Inc.

According to a press release, students and faculty of UoBS will have free access to 4,000 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).UoBS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has congratulated the faculty members and IT Team for developing online linkages with prestigious American online company.

Prof Muhammad Naeem Khan said that it was a matter of pride and honour that a nascent, University of Baltistan, was the first public sector university in Pakistan, who had successfully launched its LMS based online learning and distance education in all its degree programmes from second week of March 2020 i.e., from the Day-1 of Covid-19 related Corona pandemic lock down.

Vice-Chancellor further said by joining hands with Coursera, Baltistan University has further diversified and enriched its online education system by adding and registering for more than 4,000 additional online courses for free.

It is worth-mentioning that Coursera MOOC courses are offered by world class eminent professors from consortium of top class Ivory League American & European universities.University of Baltistan, Skardu is now registered with Coursera. UoBS students and faculty members can enroll in more than 4,000 courses on Coursera for free of cost. UOBS administration has completed the registration process to access the free courses online during the wake of Covid-19.