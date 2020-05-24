Adviser says no official gathering to celebrate Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir said the entire provincial government was deeply saddened by the Karachi plane crash, adding that no official gathering would be held to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Civil Secretariat here, he said that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated with simplicity due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Karachi plane crash. “At the government level, no official gathering would be held on the occasion of Eid. We also appeal to the people to avoid unnecessary gatherings and stay at home,” he added.

He advised the people to stay at home to prevent themselves and their loved ones from getting infected with the deadly coronavirus. Ajmal Wazir said the provincial government set up a helpline 1700 to extend help to the people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He said that more than one lakh calls were received at the helpline.

The adviser added the helpline provided guidance to the people and conducted the registration of civil defence volunteers. “The government would be compelled to re-impose the lockdown if the people did not follow the standard operating procedures on Eid,” he said, urging the public to cooperate with the authorities to help contain the spread of the Covid-19.

Ajmal Wazir appealed to the people to refrain from doing aerial firing on the occasion of Eidur Fitr, saying that a law would be enacted to discourage this trend and award exemplary punishment to those indulging in such activities.