Ban imposed on going to beach for two months

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday imposed the Section 144 to bar the public from going to seaside for two months.

According to a press statement from the Commissioner Office, Shallwani asked the citizens to refrain from going to the beaches and abide by the government’s restriction.

The deputy commissioners and the police force, he said, would take action against those violating the restriction.

The ban on picnicking at the beaches has been imposed in the wake of the summer season when the sea is generally rough, due to which many drowning incidents are reported.

The commissioner restrained the public from going to the sea under powers conferred on him by the Sindh home department.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office, the ban will be for two months and will end on July 22. The commissioner has also asked the deputy commissioners to make arrangements to ensure that people could not go near the sea.

During the current spell of heatwave and on the days of Eid, there is a likelihood that people, despite the ban, may visit the beaches of Karachi in large numbers and there is apprehension of loss of lives due to drowning. “To save the human lives, it is necessary that all the persons shall be barred from visiting, swimming or bathing in the sea within the local limits of Karachi division,” the notification reads.