Shahbaz Sharif demands probe into plane crash

LAHORE : PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt condolences for the victims of the plane crash.

In a statement on Saturday, Shahbaz paid rich tribute to the valour of those first responders who risked their lives to save the passengers of the aircraft. He said Pakistanis have always shown their compassion, empathy, devotion and humanity whenever such an accident or a natural disaster has struck the nation.

He said Eidul Fitr won’t be the same after such a tragic incident. He urged the people of Pakistan to pray Almighty protect them from untoward accidents, calamities, diseases, epidemics, locust swarms and other catastrophes. The National Assembly Opposition Leader thanked Almighty that the Punjab forensic science lab is helping identify the victims of the tragedy. He urged the government to compensate the losses of those who’s homes have been destroyed by the calamity. Shahbaz asked for a thorough and in-depth investigation into the incident so that any such calamities could be avoided in the future. He prayed for the fast recovery of those injured in the accident.