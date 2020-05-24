Another 159 test positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 3,326 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another 159 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the region to 3326 though no death was reported in the region due to the disease on Saturday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that a new record of highest number of patients confirmed in a day from Islamabad Capital Territory was set on Saturday as in last 24 hours, as many as 131 new patients were tested positive from ICT.

It is, however, alarming that in last four days, a total of 423 new patients of COVID-19 have been confirmed positive from the federal capital after which the number of total patients so far reported from the ICT has jumped to 1,457.

It is worth mentioning here that two weeks back, the total number of patients tested positive from ICT was 609 while the virus had claimed four lives in all but to date, as many as 12 patients have died of the illness in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, 28 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 1869 of which 539 have already been discharged after treatment from healthcare facilities while 77 have lost their lives.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 295 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 957 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added the confirmed patients who have been in isolation at their homes have not been registered with any healthcare facility in town because they are asymptomatic. Another 2306 persons are under quarantine at their homes in the district while some 242 travellers are under quarantine at University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila, he said.

On Saturday, the total number of patients tested positive from ICT reached 1,457 after addition of 131 new cases in last 24 hours while to date, a total of 152 patients have recovered in ICT according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.