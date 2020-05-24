close
Sun May 24, 2020
Education budget

May 24, 2020

The standard of our education will not improve until we focus our energies on bringing qualitative change within the same, instead of concentrating merely on quantity -- that is: number of students and teachers. The issue of quality education cannot be tackled without really allocating a sufficient portion of the national budget to education.

At least four percent of GDP should be allocated towards education, significantly more than the current 2.9 percent, as is done by many South East Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Without giving priority to this vital sector of development, we will miss the train of development in other fields of life as well.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

