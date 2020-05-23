2,500 cops assigned duties for Eidul Fitr security in capital

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Eidul Fitr and special deployment will be made to guard worship places besides measures of effective patrolling in the various areas of the city.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has devised a security plan. As per this plan, 2,500 policemen would perform security duties during Eid days and guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and Imambargahs.

Police officials have been assigned security duties at 997 mosques, 33 Imambargahs and other open places. Special security arrangements have been made for Faisal Mosque while special police pickets would be erected around there. The bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregations.

The DIG operations issued instructions to zonal officers for tight security around the mosques and Imambargahs. He also asked for coordination with the districts departments for the effective security.

He also directed the police for crackdown against professional’s beggars. He asked the police officials not allow any gathering in the federal capital.

The DIG asked police for effective patrolling in the city. He also asked the citizen to avoid unnecessary movement and to cooperate with police officials and keep ID card with them.

Special directions had been issued to Islamabad police to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation in the capital during Eid days. In this regard all wings of Islamabad police will coordinate with each other and will share information. He said that action will be taken against one wheeling and elements involved in aerial firing.

As a part of security measures, police pickets have been erected at all important entry and exit points for checking of vehicles. Policemen would also patrol in the various sectors and police in charges of circles would ensure proper security during the Eid holidays in various locations.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant against suspicious elements and inform local police or Rescue 15 in case of observing any suspect around them. He said that police was taking all possible measures for the safety of the citizen.