Rally marks Yaum-ul-Quds, calls for Palestinian state

Various religious groups on Friday observed International Yaum-ul-Quds, and took out a rally to mark solidarity with the Palestinians and to condemn repressive policies of Israel.

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in its press release said that the participants of the rally ensured social distancing and followed the government SOPs to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19. Rallies were also organised in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

In Karachi, the main rally was held outside the Jama Masjid Noor-e-Eeman after the Friday prayers. Speakers expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, Kashmiris, Yemenis and other downtrodden nations on Quds Day. The demonstrators were carrying banners and placards. inscribed with slogans demanding the inalienable rights of Palestinians and Kashmiris, including their right to freedom.

The participants vowed to support the Palestinians’ demand for an independent state of Palestine in the entire pre-1948 territory of Palestine. They lauded those Muslim regimes who played an active role to support the legitimate struggle for the liberation of Palestine with al Quds as its capital.

MWM leaders Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Allama Sadiq Jafari, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Allama Ali Anwar Jafari, Allama Ghulam Abbas Kumaili, and Allama Malik Ghulam Abbas were key speakers.

They reiterated support for Palestine while backing the Kashmiris’ demand for their right of self-determination. They urged the Muslims around the world to unite for the sake of humanity and the inalienable rights of Palestine and Palestinians. They also condemned atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The participants burned the US, Israeli and Indian flags at the end of the rally.