Plane crash deaths condoled

Islamabad: Following the Pakistan International Airlines plane crash on Friday afternoon in Model Colony, Karachi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, have expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in unfortunate incident.

Naval Chief extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed Pakistan Navy Field Commands at Karachi to provide all out support to civil administration in rescue operation.

Pakistan Navy fire tenders and rescue teams are participating on a large scale in rescue operation along-with other institutions.

in his condolence message Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan said that he is shocked and deeply saddened at the tragic news of the plane crash. Japanese ambassador expressed his heartfelt condolences to all the victims and their bereaved families.