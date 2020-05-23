PIMS contradicts sensational news on coronavirus

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has dubbed as “totally fake, fabricated, and misleading,” a sensational notice circulating on the social media about a “worse type of coronavirus” hitting the community, with people dying in countless numbers and dead bodies piling up in hospitals.

Issued on a letterhead bearing the official monogram of PIMS, the notice draws the attention of the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the twin cities; alerts them to a worse type of Coronavirus that has stretched the capacity of healthcare delivery system; and concludes with an appeal to stay indoors so that the situation in Pakistan does not aggravate to the extent witnessed in some European countries.

“There is no other type of Coronavirus; only the viral infection known globally as COVID-19 is the cause of the pandemic for which screening and treatment facilities at PIMS are adequately available till this time. We have 32 patients admitted at our Isolation Centres and there are enough reserve beds, ventilators and mortuary space to cater for any further escalation in the numbers of patients or mortalities during the coming days,” states a PIMS clarification issued by the hospital’s Joint Executive Director Dr. Minhaj us Siraj.

The hospital has reported the fake content to the FIA Cyber Crime Wing for legal action to halt its circulation and apprehend the culprits. “Meanwhile, all countrymen are requested not to share this highly deplorable information issued with the intention of creating unrest and anxiety, and maligning the healthcare delivery system, which is working selflessly to provide utmost care to the masses in these difficult times,” the clarification states.