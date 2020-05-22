Laptops distributed among Pakistani students in UAE

DUBAI: Around 300 laptops have been distributed among students of Pakistani community schools in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Many pupils in Pakistan community schools had been missing their online classes as they did not have access to smart devices. “Now, we are hoping that these deserving students will be able to get education without any hiatus during COVID-19 period”, a senior diplomat believed.

The purpose of the initiative is to help pupils be a part of online education in place due to school closures amid the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan Consulate stated. Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali distributed the laptops among the students. The diplomat mission bought these laptops from the consulate’s funds as well as the Pakistani philanthropists donated for the cause.

The students of Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistan School Dubai, Pakistan Islamia Higher Secondary School Fujairah and Pakistan Higher Secondary School Ras Al-Khaimah, received the laptops that would help them to continue their education through online classes.

Many Pakistani families currently struggling in their livelihood send their kids to these schools in the emirates. Many needy families requested for electronic devices as their children were cut off from schools due to non-availability of these devices. Laptops have become essential education tools since remote learning was introduced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March.