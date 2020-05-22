Mehwish Hayat recites Naat

LAHORE :“Karam mere Aaqa” in Mehwish Hayat’s voice is not only soulful but has left Ashqan-e-Rasool listening to it on loop.

Mehwish Hayat is a critically acclaimed Pakistani actress known for her distinct roles in numerous movies and films. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government in 2019 for her services in promoting Pakistani cinema.

The state TV premiered her new Naat. The Kalam not only left the listeners enthralled but also allowed them to feel the love of Prophet (PBUH) in their hearts. “Karam mere Aaqa” has been written by Muhammad Ali Zahoori, and composed by Mian Yousaf Salahuddin. Zahoori is famous for his urbanity of rendition of Naat. Mian Yousaf Salahuddin is the maternal grandson of Allama Iqbal and is an illustrious Pakistani Socialite, a philanthropist, and an ex-politician.

Hayat expressed her feelings live on the transmission, as to how she fell in love with the composition the way Salahuddin had produced it. Hayat has always appreciated Naat Khawani since her childhood. After ensuing her career, she always wanted to record a Naat.