KMC appointments notified

PESHAWAR: The Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) Prof Dr Roohulul Muqim constituted a five-member committee to maintain transparency and merit-based appointment of the chairperson of basic medical sciences and clinical medical sciences.

Acting Associate Dean Postgraduate is Prof Dr Zakirullah Department of ENT. The committee conducted a series of meetings and recommended the names to KMC dean. The dean after the approval of the IMC forwarded the names to the Board of Governors (BoG). The BoG approved the recommendations of the IMC and the newly appointed chairpersons were authorized to exercise power as per the MTI Act 2015. Those appointed as acting chairpersons of Clinical Medical Sciences are Prof Dr Mah Munir Khan, Department of Surgery, Prof Dr Jamila Mehnaz Naib, Department of Gynae & Obs, Prof Dr Hashimuddin Azam Khan, Department of Medicine, Prof Dr Zakirullah, Department of ENT, Prof Dr Aamir Azhar, Department of Medical and Allied Specialities and Prof Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Department of Orthopedic Surgery. Others appointees are Associate Prof Dr Amir Taimoor, Department of Surgical Specialties, Associate Prof Dr Kalsoom Nawab, Department of Radiology, Associate Prof Dr Sabahat Amir, Department of Child Health, Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Department of Anaesthesia, Acting Chairperson of Basic Medical Sciences, Prof Dr Hamid Ali Khan, Department of Anatomy, Prof Dr Naila Hamid, Department of Physiology, Prof Dr Saadatullah Khan, Department of Pharmacology, Prof Dr Ubaidur Rahman, Department of Biochemistry, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Department of Community Medicine, and Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Yousaf, Department of Forensic Medicine.