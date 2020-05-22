Gangs involved in snatching bikes busted

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police busted nine gangs involved in snatching motorbikes and arrested 24 members of these rings, officials said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Zahoor Afridi told reporters that the police while working out various cases busted nine gangs of bike snatchers. “These gangs were involved in snatching and lifting of motorbikes. We have recovered 51 motorbikes from their custody while 24 members of these rings are arrested,” said SSP Operations. He added the gangs were also involved in smuggling parts of snatched motorbikes to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur pinned badges to 31 cops, who were promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors. A function in this regard was held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

The CCPO pinned badges to the newly-promoted sub inspectors. Their cases were recently approved for promotion by the IGP who had ordered all the heads of ranges to promote those.