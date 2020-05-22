Pensioners, widows protest against EOBI

NOWSEHRA: The retired industrial workers and widows have criticized the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) local office for non-payment of pension.

The protesters staged a sit-in at the office located in the Khushal Colony in the Nowshera Cantonment and remained there for quite a sufficient time. They raised slogans against the EOBI officials and asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the closure of the office and non-payment of pension for the last three months.

The speakers, including Jamshed Khan and Rehmat and others, said the district office of the EOBI had been closed since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country. They said the government had increased the EOBI but the retired workers and widows were running from pillar to post to get even the old amounts, let alone the raised ones.