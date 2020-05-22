FBR assures ICCI of considering budget proposals

Islamabad : Nausheen Javed Amjad, Chairperson, Federal Board of Revenue said that budget proposals sent by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) would be given due consideration as they would be helpful in finalizing the Federal Budget 2020-21. She said this while talking to Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry who called on her in her office along with Malik Sohail Hussain, Chief Coordinator UBG, FPCCI.

Nausheen Javed Amjad assured that the process of tax refunds payment would be accelerated to address the liquidity issues of business community. She said the role of business community was important in the economic development of country and FBR would try to facilitate them in tax matters for business promotion.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry highlighted many tax related issues of business community that needed close attention of FBR for redress.