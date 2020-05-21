Imran Khan prefers long-term steps for public relief: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan are of far-reaching effects and instead of short-term interests he has preferred long-term steps aimed at providing relief to the common man.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views while talking to MNA Shaukat Ali Bhatti and former MNA Mehdi Hassan Bhatti from Hafizabad who called on him here.

The minister said that there is no doubt that even developed nations are helpless in the face of coronavirus and the whole world is facing different kind of situation. Abdul Aleem Khan said that even in these extraordinary circumstances Pakistan is having different and under-control situation as compared to other countries. He added that daily wagers and labour community are the main focus of Imran Khan and the solution to their daily problems is the top priority of the present government. He said the prime minister is more interested to ease the working class and steps are being taking in this regard. He said that besides the government efforts, the citizens also have to adopt a responsible attitude in the current situation.

He appealed to the citizens to take all precautionary measures instead of taking undue advantage of the leniency given by the government which will help to protect them as well as others.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan is facing financial pressure in the current situation as well. He said that even in difficult economic conditions, the prime minister has taken many steps besides reducing petroleum products’ prices to provide relief to the common man. Abdul Aleem Khan also prayed to Allah Almighty for safety of the people in the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed sorrow on the death of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza Cheema. In his condolence message, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Shaheen Raza Cheema’s political services to the party in Punjab will be remembered for a long time. He said the void left by her death will be felt in Punjab Assembly as well. Abdul Aleem Khan added, “We all equally share the grief of the family of Shaheen Raza Cheema and pray may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.”