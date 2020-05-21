Iran arrests parkour athlete after rooftop kiss

TEHRAN: An Iranian parkour athlete has been arrested for committing “vulgar” acts, police said Wednesday, after he posted photos online of himself kissing a woman on Tehran´s rooftops. “This individual has been arrested by Tehran´s cyber police,” the capital´s police chief Hossein Rahimi was quoted as saying by semi-official news agency ISNA. “We are against this individual and his companion´s norm-breaking and vulgar behaviour and the police and the judiciary will certainly deal with them,” he added, without naming the person who was arrested. The individual appeared to be Alireza Japalaghy, a Tehran-based parkour athlete with more than 133,000 followers on Instagram. Parkour is an extreme sport born in France in the 1990s that combines the efficiency of movement across the urban landscape with death-defying leaps.