PTI to play role in good governance in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee held a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to chalk out a process through which PTI can actively play its part to aid good governance in Punjab.

According to the PTI Central Media Department, an important meeting was held between Nyazee and Buzdar in which important issues related to health, education and good governance in Punjab were discussed in detail. Both leaders discussed party’s cadres and how PTI good governance teams would be activated and involved to aid the Punjab government.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the secretaries for good governance nominated by the PTI organisations at the district and tehsil level in Punjab province while the provincial ministers of health and education presented key points regarding the performance of their respective departments.

Nyazee said on the occasion that the officials and workers of the PTI's good governance department would join hands with the provincial government in public service welfare work providing health, education and good governance. He lauded the steps taken by the provincial government during the situation arising from the coronavirus and appreciated the provision of international standard health and treatment facilities for the people of Punjab.

He noted that reforms in administrative structure and welfare of the people was on the top of PTI's agenda in Punjab and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had been successfully implementing the PTI manifesto in Punjab, while PTI officials and workers are fully prepared to lend a helping hand to the provincial government and improve public service delivery.

Buzdar welcomed the PTI's proposals for serving the people of Punjab and said that solving the problems of the people on their doorstep is top priority of Punjab government and welcomed the support of PTI workers.

He further said that the era of political patronage has come to an end and only those with professional skills and qualifications will be provided opportunities in the boards and committees.