Mian Iftikhar Hussain’s brother dies of COVID-19

NOWSHERA: Mian Muhammad Sareer, the elder brother of ANP central Secretary General, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, died of coronavirus on Tuesday. He was 72. Mian Iftikhar Hussain told the media his brother had been shifted to LRH in Peshawar almost three weeks back when he showed coronavirus symptoms and admitted to the Isolation Ward of the hospital. Iftikhar said the swab of his ailing brother was sent for Covid-19 investigation and he had later tested positive for the viral infection.

He added that Mian Muhammad Sareer was moved to the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) when his condition deteriorated. He was later shifted to the ICU of the HMC where he was put on a ventilator. He passed away on Tuesday. The body of the deceased was shifted to his hometown, Pabbi, in Nowshera district and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard as per the WHO protocols. A large number of people attended the funeral.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain had also tested positive for Covid-19 but he attended the last funeral rites of his elder brother after taking precautionary measures. It may be mentioned here that Mian Iftikhar Hussain shared the same home with his elder brother.

The ANP leader confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Iftikhar said he had quarantined himself in his home and was taking medicines for the infection.