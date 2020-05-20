Workers protest layoffs, pay cuts

LAHORE:Mazdoor protest took place at Mazdoor Markaz Kot Lakhpat on Tuesday. The protest was attended by workers, political activists, students and women from different organisations. The aim was to speak against attacks on the working class and to organise workers. This united front included the Awami Workers Party, Pakistan Trade Union Federation, National Trade Union Federation, Mazdoor Mahaz, Women's Democratic Front, Mehnatkash Tehreek, Revolutionary Socialist Movement, Workers Democracy, Workers'Ikhath, National Students Federation, PRSF and other organisations.

Protests took in place in more than 30 cities across the country under the auspices of the Workers Solidarity Committee. Protesters in Lahore held banners and placards with slogans against layoffs, non-payment of salaries, cuts in salaries and pensions. Demonstrators also chanted slogans against the bosses and the government. Addressing the participants, the speakers said that it was a labour-hostile government which was giving more than Rs 1,500 billion to the bosses and big capitalists in various forms. The Prime Minister, all the ministers and the government institutions care about the big capitalists but not the workers, they said. Not to mention, the capitalists who are benefiting from the government’s relief package are also laying off the workers. They demanded from the government to reinstate all the sacked workers and pay their salaries in full by eliminating the deductions in their salaries. In addition, they demanded 'no cuts in pensions'. Instead of filling the pockets of the capitalists, the government should give full pensions to the workers, they demanded.

They said that this demonstration is a beginning.

A press release issued by Workers' Solidarity Committee Lahore, said if the government and employers do not end the layoffs and pay cuts of the workers they will hold mass protests and use every option. The government can't let the workers and their children starve and die while it fills pockets of the super-rich employers, they said.

Illegal structures: In a grand operation against illegal constructions, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished and sealed several buildings and structures in the City here Tuesday.

The operation was launched on the directions of LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar, officials said adding LDA DG had already announced zero-tolerance towards illegal constructions.

During the operations, a team of town planning wing demolished an illegal commercial plaza in Huma Block flats and an open air restaurant in Johar Town E-Block while two illegal buildings one at 21-Rachna Block and another at 83-Jehanzaib Block, Allama Iqbal Town.

Another team reached LDA’s approved residential scheme T&T Abpara and demolished an illegal structure constructed at the site of a public park while under-construction roads, sewerage system and other structures of an illegal housing scheme Babar Homes and Zaheer Villas were demolished. Illegal constructions on a road were also demolished in Naz Town.

Minorities: Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine called on Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at camp office.

Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Kamran Lashari was also present during the meeting. The provincial minister on behalf of minorities thanked the Punjab government for providing security to churches, worship places and healthcare facilities for treatment of coronavirus. He said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy equal protection and full religious freedom. Minority communities are ensuring implementation of SOPs issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus, he added. The minister mentioned that work is underway to promote religious tourism in the province through churches. The Chief Secretary assured full cooperation from the Punjab government, saying that concrete steps are being taken for well-being of minorities in the province. Kamran Lashari briefed the Chief Secretary and Provincial Minister about the measures being taken by the WCLA to protect and restore historical sites.