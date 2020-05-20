FBR issues guidelines

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in an office order on Tuesday restrained the field offices from taking unilateral decision to close offices, while dealing with COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“This action not only causes embarrassment to the FBR but also leads to interruption in service delivery of the organization,” the FBR office order said.

“Although FBR places a premium on the safety of its human resource; however, it is important that while taking precautionary steps, simultaneous measures are also taken to ensure uninterrupted provision of services to the taxpayers.”

In the order issued, the FBR has directed all the field offices to ensure liaison with Admin Wing, FBR and in future, while dealing with matters related to COVID-19 pandemic or any decision regarding closure or other admin related matters, the same shall only be taken with the prior approval of Member (Admin) FBR.