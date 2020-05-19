A leader will be on ECL: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday refuted the rumors about a "conspiracy" being hatched against the federal government.

He said, "You should ask him who came here for conspiring and now his name is on the blacklist and will be soon on the Exit Control List (ECL).”

The minister said that the political situation of the country would change after Eidul-Fitr. “I do not expect a change in the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance and even if there is one, I won’t support it.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the permission to partially resume train services from Wednesday on the condition that standard operation procedures (SOPs) were adhered to as the country battles the novel coronavirus.

Rashid, addressing a press conference, said, “No one will be allowed inside the stations without having a ticket. Nearly 7,000 police officers have been deployed at [the stations in] Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Quetta and an emergency has been imposed.”

Police officials, he added, would ensure that people do not enter stations without tickets.

“Divisional head will be held responsible in case of violation of the SOPs and action will be taken against him,” the federal minister noted.

Rashid said a “rehearsal” has been scheduled at all the stations tomorrow (Tuesday).

“If the situation [of the coronavirus pandemic] remains stable during the current month, all the train services will be resumed across the country from June 1,” Rashid, said, adding, “I am grateful to NDMA Chairperson Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh in this regard.”

The railway minister said that he would visit Peshawar tomorrow to review the measures taken, while day after tomorrow he would see off the green line train.

He said that he would also review the situation at other stations to “ensure” that the SOPs and other safety measures were being followed.

“I have no differences with the provinces in this regard,” he said, adding, “We will need their support outside the railway stations.”

The minister informed that there was no age restriction for the passengers and that he was supervising all the procedures himself.

“We were suffering losses worth Rs5 billion per month due to the closure of train services,” he said.

There have been no changes in the freight rate, he said, while noting that India had “doubled the fare”. “We have not reduced the fares because the number of passengers has been cut down but by 50 percent,” he said.

Later in the day, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah said Monday’s decision to resume train services was taken without consulting the southern province and demanded that Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid should resign if the SOPs were not followed.

“We are not against resumption of train services […] If the institution is facing a loss, will it be compensated with the lives of the people?”

Shah added that there was a “contradiction” in the railway minister’s statements.

Talking about the inter-city transport, he said the government was in talks with the transporters in this regard. “Several sectors have been reopened without taking Sindh into confidence,” he added.