Tue May 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

Shops fined for violation of Ramazan ordinance, SOPs

Our Correspondent
SUKKUR: Assistant Mukhtiarkar and Assistant Director Supply and Prices Khairpur Sheeraz Ahmed Phulpoto on Thursday conducted a surprise raid at a Khairpur market to enforce the Ramazan sanctity ordinance and fined the retailers, who have been charging extra rates Rs11,500.

Phulpoto also sealed a hotel after taking its staff into custody for violations of Ramazan Ordinance and SOPs of social distancing during the lockdown. He also warned the retailers of milk shop, bookshops, vegetable vendors, grocery shops, sweet stalls to maintain social distancing otherwise their businesses would be sealed.

