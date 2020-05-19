Tiger Force volunteers to work without remuneration: Punjab minister

KABIRWALA: Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Mian Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday said volunteers of Tiger Force would render their services in coronavirus relief activities without any remuneration under the supervision of district administration. The minister chaired a meeting of the volunteers here at TMA Hall. The minister was told that some 17,000 volunteers including teachers, students, doctors, engineers, medical workers, lawyers, social workers and activists of all political parties are registered in the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Muhammad Akhtar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Mustafa and ASP Nausherwan Chandio also attended the meeting.