Tue May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020

Asif urges for opening of snooker clubs

May 19, 2020

LAHORE: Two-time world snooker champion Mohammad Asif has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow snooker clubs to reopen in a bid to soften the financial blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In a video message, Asif said that many players were struggling to sustain their families during these trying times and also requested Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to allow their businesses to reopen. "For the past two months we have been struggling to manage our families financially. A few days ago some businesses were allow to reopen with SOPs and I would like to request the same for us," he said.

