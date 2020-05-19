20 outlaws including bike lifter held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws including bike lifters and recovered motorbike, hashish, wine, ice and weapons from their possession, police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station, ASI Saqib along with other officials which successfully arrested bike lifter namely Muhammad Shahzad and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway from him. While police team also arrested a bootlegger namely Amjad and recovered 84 liter wine from him.

Meanwhile Secretariat police arrested two accused Pervez Kiyani and Faisal Hussain and recovered one 9mm pistol and 120 gram hashish from their possession. Kohsar police arrested accused Ghani-Ur-Rehman and recovered 210 gram hashish from him.

Golra police arrested accused Abdul Wahab and recovered 240 gram hashish from him. Shalimar police arrested two drug peddlers namely Memraiz Malik and Muhammad Nazim and recovered 1130 gram hashish, 16 gram Ice and one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from their possession. While police also arrested a bootlegger Malik Rehan and recovered 23 bottles wine from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Afzal Maish and Salamat Masih and recovered 430 from hashish from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Shah Faisal and Mustaiq Hussain and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol and 180 gram hashish from their possession. Nilor police arrested accused Qasim Ali involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed six proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.