Mon May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020

Man shot dead in Lahore

May 18, 2020

LAHORE: A 40-year old man was shot dead in the limits of Mugahlpura police on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Syed Nawab Khan. He was sitting in his shop when four armed persons on two bikes came there, fired shots on him and fled. He was wounded and removed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The body was removed to morgue.

