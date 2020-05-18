Teachers demand appointment of F-7/2 college principal on seniority

Islamabad:Female teachers of federal government colleges have demanded appointment of the principal of Federal Government (FG) College of Home Economics and Management Sciences F-7/2 on a seniority basis.

According to an official source, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) got back the administrative control of the Federal Government College of Home Economics and Management Sciences F-7/2 recently.

Earlier, the administrative matters of the college were divided between the FDE and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The seniority and promotion cases of the teachers were dealt by the FDE and the matters relating to the grant of leave to teachers, the appointment of principal, and others were settled in the Ministry.

Teachers said it was a good decision of the Ministry that all the educational institutions in Islamabad to be under one umbrella.

According to them, the charge of Principal-ship of Home Economics College F-7/2 was given to Ms. Sadia Ashraf, Associate Professor in 2018 after the retirement of the then Principal, Sammar Zaffar.

The temporary and out-of-turn appointment of Ms. Sadia Ashraf, Associate Professor as the principal of the college remained controversial since her appointment as she was junior to 11 Associate Professors in the seniority list maintained by FDE.

Among the 11 Associate Professors who are senior to her, top three associate professors in the seniority list are already working as principals including Ms. Rakhshanda Manzoor Principal at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG)Humak, Ms. Shabana Tabassum as Principal IMCG I-14/3 and Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh as Principal IMCG Bhara Kahu.

Farrukh Sultana Associate Professor, who is at serial No 4 in the seniority list, is working as Vice Principal IMCG Post Graduate (PG) G-10/4 and Ms. Zahida Praveen as Associate Professor at serial No 5 as Vice Principal IMCG (PG) F-7/4 while the remaining six seniors are simply working as Associate Professors whose names are Ms. Rozina Faheem, Ms. Sadia Muzaffar, Ms. Shazia Wazir, Ms. Najm-un-Nisa, Ms. Iffat Khalid, and Ms. Abida Azhar.

As the administrative control of the college has been given back to FDE, It s time now that the appointment of principal of this college should be made keeping in view the seniority list as the existing Principal Ms Sadia Ashraf is junior to 11 Associate Professors and occupies her seniority at serial number 12 in the updated seniority list of Associate Professors, an Associate Professor told this agency on the condition of anonymity.

Another Associate Professor demanded that the principal should be appointed on principle of seniority because it is in accordance with the established practices in FG colleges and it leaves no scope for favouritism or nepotism.

A teacher of the Home Economics College said, If the appointment of the principal is made on seniority, it avoids disputes among teachers. Subordinate teachers working in this college respect age and experience.

We will feel satisfied because we are interested in work under a senior and experienced boss, so any senior Associate Professor among the vice principals may be appointed as principal of the college," she said. When contacted Director General FDE, Syed Umair Javed, he just responded, “It’s a regular transfer, posting matter.”