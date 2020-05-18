Governor says he has come out strong after spending 17 days in self-isolation

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has recovered from COVID-19 after spending 17 days in self-isolation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the governor shared his experience of self-isolation period and said COVID-19 was not a disease that would necessarily culminate in death. He said the death ratio of the novel coronavirus was very minimum and people could defeat COVID-19 by adopting precautionary measures and standard operating procedures in this regard.

Ismail explained that as there was no medicine or vaccine available to treat the viral disease, one could only treat its symptoms. He said natural herbs proved helpful for him in curing the symptoms of COVID-19 and he consumed Sana Maki (Senna leaves) and ginger water during the quarantine period to feel better.

The governor also advised all the COVID-19 patients to remain in contact with a pulmonologist to ensure that they had required oxygen saturation level that should not go below 92, as it could then prove fatal. He said the saturation level could also be monitored at home with the help of an oxymetre.

For the governor, the 17-day period of self-isolation provided an opportunity of introspection and self-assessment. He said he could think over his various decisions and actions of the past and things that he was not able to do in his life.

The isolation period makes one closer to their Creator, he said, adding that during the period, one could ponder over the countless blessings of God upon them and be thankful to Him while also seeking His forgiveness.

According to Ismail, observing self-isolation might also look like a solitary confinement as one had to remain away from even their loved ones but it was actually a blessing in disguise.

He said that the 17 days were tough but they proved to be a great experience which enhanced his vision and perspective about various matters of life. “I fully believe that there is always some [wisdom] behind all the things Allah gives us,” he remarked, adding that he could say this with surety that those 17 days had made him a stronger person and he would now be able to discharge his duties more effectively with passion.

He urged all the coronavirus patients not to lose hope. This is the only way the virus could be defeated, he said. The governor also thanked all the persons who expressed their best wishes and prayed for his recovery. “I am indebted [to them due to] their letters, messages and phone calls.”