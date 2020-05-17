Reopening of all shopping malls demanded

Rawalpindi : Founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders (ICST), Shahid Rasheed Butt on Saturday demanded immediate reopening of all the shopping malls and departmental stores.

All the shopping malls and mega stores should be reopened to provide relief to thousands of businessmen and their employees while it will also help masses to buy needed items for upcoming Eid, he said.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the timings of shops and markets should be increased to reduce crowd which can result in infection.

He said that the government has already reopened shops, markets, the construction sector and many other businesses which has provided relief to masses and the business community and now it should allow mage stores to resume operations.