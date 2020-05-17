Eid on 25th as little chance of moon sighting on Saturday

Islamabad : If the Pakistan Meteorological Department is to be believed, Eidul Fitr, a post-Ramazan religious festival, will occur on May 25 (Monday).

According to weathermen, there is little likelihood of the sighting of Shawwal moon on the evening of May 23 (Saturday) as the crescent will be born on Ramazan 28(May 22) at 10:39pm, so Eidul Fitr is likely to take place on May 25.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi on the PMD offices for Shawwal moon sighting on May 23.

The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold meetings in their respective headquarters at the same time.

Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munibur Rehman will announce the decision of the moon sighting or otherwise on the basis of evidence collected.

For the first time in the country’s history, an official of the Ministry of Science and Technology was included in the moon-sighting committee on April 22.

According to an official notification, Joint Secretary Dr Tariq Masood at the ministry of science and technology was appointed a member (technical expert) of the committee.

Science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry termed the decision a step in the right direction.

He said religious events brought blessings and unity, so people should move forward with the same spirit.