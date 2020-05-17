Chilimjusht festival concludes amid Covid-19 restrictions

CHITRAL: The Chilimjusht festival concluded in the three Kalash valleys Saturday amid restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the past, the event was celebrated in a somber manner. The foreign tourists could not show up at the festival due to the coronavirus lockdown-related restrictions.

The festival marks the arrival of summer season and provides an opportunity to the visitors to witness the lifestyle of the Kalash people, a distinct minority in the Muslim-majority Chitral district, in their three valleys including Bamburet, Birir and Rambur.

Still the Kalash people celebrated the festival dancing to the tunes of traditional music and drumbeats. They celebrated the departure of the harsh winter and arrival of spring and summer in their own unique way.

Chilimjusht festival is celebrated in May every year by the Kalash people to thank their god Goshidai as they believe it protects their herds during spring and summer seasons.

Wazirzada, the special assistant to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who also belongs to the Kalash community, was the chief guest at the festival’s concluding ceremony at Bamburet, which is the biggest of the three Kalash-populated valleys. Speaking on the occasion, he said the PTI government was committed to protecting the rights of minorities. Wazirzada said huge funds had been approved for roads projects, including the main Kalash valley road. Wazirzada, who was elected MPA on the minority on the PTI ticket, said that various steps were being taken to promote tourism. “Incentives are being offered to people in tourism sector. Tourists would start pouring into the region as soon as the coronavirus situation improves,” he added. He urged the people to follow precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.