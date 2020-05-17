PML-Q, other allied parties on board, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the PTI government has been taking all decisions in consultation with its allied parties, including the PML-Q.

He denied that PTI government had instituted any case against any leader of the opposition parties, saying that all cases being proceeded by NAB and accountability institutions were actually instituted by the opposition parties against each other.

He was talking to journalists after inaugurating Coronavirus Testing Lab at ABWA Hospital and handing over ration to PTI MNA Riaz Fatiana by the Sarwar Foundation here Saturday. He said, “We believe in transparent and across the board accountability and ensured that all accountability institutions stay apolitical.” He said the NAB and all other accountability institutions were independent in taking their decisions.

Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar, ABWA Hospital MD Khurram Iftikhar, businessman Junaid Subhani, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramay and others were present on the occasion.

The Punjab governor said the government decided to ease lockdown restrictions and open markets to mitigate the economic problems of traders, workers and daily-wagers. However, this did not mean that the threat of coronavirus has receded, he said.

“The government is introducing policies in the best interest of people and standing with the poor masses in these hard times,” he said and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package for poor and jobless had no match in the history. He said the relief package was being distributed among the masses without any political discrimination.

He said some 750,000 families had been provided with ration through the Punjab Development Network (PDN) and more ration was being provided to poor families.

He said the PDN includes respectable organisations like Akhuwat, Sheikh Ijaz Trust, Sarwar Foundation.

Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar said her foundation had so far distributed ration among 35,000 pandemic-affected families in Punjab, Azad Kashmir and other provinces. “These are hard times and demand that all welfare organisations and philanthropists join hands, serve the humanity and emerge as a united nation in this crisis,” she said.

APP adds: Provincial Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed gave away regularisation letters to 300 contractual employees of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at a ceremony here on Saturday. Addressing the ceremony at the PHA headquarters, he said providing employment to maximum people was a core policy of the incumbent government.

He congratulated the regularised employees and said that honest and hardworking workers play a key role in development of the department as well as the country.

He appreciated the PHA management for maintaining government announced lockdown-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the ceremony.

He said that during the lockdown, the PHA gardeners were doing their duties with courage and responsibility to make the City green.

He directed the department management to ensure provision of rights to their employees to gain better results. PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Additional Director Tariq Ali Basra, Director Admin Amir Ibrahim and others were also present.