Sun May 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
May 17, 2020

UN prosecutor hails arrest of Rwanda genocide suspect

World

AFP
May 17, 2020

THE HAGUE: A top UN prosecutor said on Saturday that the arrest of a key Rwanda genocide fugitive in France showed that suspects would be brought to justice for crimes in the 1994 bloodshed.

“The arrest of Felicien Kabuga today is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even 26 years after their crimes,” said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) in The Hague. “Today’s arrest underlines the strength of our determination.”

